‘A Palette of Dreams’ exhibition attracts visitors

ISLAMABAD - The art exhibition titled ‘A Palette of Dreams’ continues to draw visitors, showcasing over 100 artworks by emerging artists from across Pakistan. The exhibition, which opened on Sunday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), highlights the creative expressions of young artists, with a special focus on Sidra Babar’s work. The event, curated by Sidra Babar and Adeela Shahid, was inaugurated with a ceremony attended by prominent figures from the political, media, and business sectors. The chief guest, Mr. Mohammad Rashid, General Manager of Rudn Enclave, announced plans to establish a welfare trust for artists in collaboration with Sidra Babar. This initiative aims to support emerging artists by providing resources and fostering growth. Sidra Babar expressed her gratitude to M Ayoub Jamali, Director General of PNCA, and the Visual Arts Division for creating a platform for young artists. She highlighted the importance of such exhibitions in promoting creativity and giving recognition to new talent. ‘A Palette of Dreams’ will remain open to the public until February 18, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily.