Army beat Wapda to retain National Men’s Baseball C’ship title

LAHORE - Pakistan Army successfully defended their title at the 26th National Men’s Baseball Championship, securing a commanding 4-0 victory over Pakistan WAPDA in the final held in Gujranwala Cantt.

Organized by the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) in collaboration with Pakistan Army, the prestigious tournament featured top teams from across the country, including four provincial teams, Islamabad, Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Police, and HEC. In the final, Pakistan Army’s solid performance saw them retain their title, shutting out WAPDA with an emphatic 4-0 win. Wasim Akram of the Army team was named best batter, while Muhammad Zohaib earned the best pitcher award for his stellar performance on the mound.

The final was graced by several distinguished guests, including Lt Gen Noman Zakaria, Maj Gen Abu Bakr Shahbaz, Brig Sahar Satti, Lt Col Haider Ali, PFB President Shaukat Javed, Secretary General Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, and Chairman of the Umpire and Technical Committee, Jamil Kamran.

Pakistan Army’s dominance extended to the 19th National Women’s Baseball Championship, where their women’s team clinched the title by defeating WAPDA 15-2 in the final. HEC secured the bronze medal after an intense 10-16 victory over Pakistan Police. In the women’s event, Gul Feroza (WAPDA) was named best batter, while Sadia Bibi (Army) received the best pitcher award, recognizing their outstanding performances.