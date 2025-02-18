Authorities warn parents about drug-laced candies posing health risks

Authorities have issued a warning to parents to keep their children away from a candy called ‘Strawberry Quick,’ which has been classified as a new variant of ‘sweet poison’ containing harmful substances.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Muhammad Ali Bukhari, in a statement, cautioned that the candy poses a serious health threat, as it is reportedly laced with crystal meth. He stressed that such deceptive products can go unnoticed, as parents often assume sweets are harmless.

In response to growing concerns, the district administration in Peshawar has also taken action against the sale of unhealthy lollipops in the People’s Market, which authorities say contribute to drug addiction among children. Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram confirmed that several shopkeepers selling harmful items have been arrested, and the products have been removed from the market.

The alarming reports have sparked discussions on the need for stricter regulatory measures and public awareness campaigns to protect children from such threats. Authorities are urging parents to monitor their children’s candy consumption and avoid suspicious products.

Community leaders and law enforcement agencies are being encouraged to collaborate in fostering a culture of vigilance to prevent drug-related risks among youth.