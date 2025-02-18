Bikers rally in Attock promotes road safety, tourism

ATTOCK - In response to rising traffic accidents in Pakistan, the Shaghori Tourist Club Attock, in collaboration with biker associations from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized a special rally to promote road safety awareness and tourism. The event saw participation from various biking groups, including Attock Adventure, Ride to Explore, Dream Explorer, Peshawar Bikers, Dream Explorer Lahore, Khyber Bikers Swabi, and Riders Crew Chakwal. More than 120 motorcyclists joined the rally, making it a significant gathering. The primary objective was to raise awareness about Pakistan’s tourist destinations and road safety regulations. The bikers visited key tourist spots in Attock, including Attock Khurd, Zinda Pir, Akhori Rest House, Sambal Bungalow, and Dheri Laghal Dam. Speaking to the media, participants stressed the importance of road safety, particularly in today’s traffic conditions. They urged motorcyclists to follow traffic laws and emphasized the necessity of wearing helmets and safety gear. The event served as a crucial step in promoting safe riding practices while showcasing Pakistan’s scenic beauty.