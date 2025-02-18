Tuesday, February 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Bilawal greets devotees on annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

Staff Reporter
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his heartiest greetings to the devotees on the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. He said that Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s message of love, peace, and harmony continues to illuminate hearts and guide humanity.  He emphasised that Sufism remains a beacon of hope against extremism and intolerance. He urged the people to follow the great saint’s teachings of unity and compassion and prayed for the prosperity and peace in Pakistan as well as in the whole world.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025