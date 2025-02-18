Tuesday, February 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CCRI urges cotton farmers to use laser land leveler to get better yield

CCRI urges cotton farmers to use laser land leveler to get better yield
NEWS WIRE
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Business

MULTAN  -  Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan, Dr Muhammad Naveed Afzal has urged cotton farmers to prepare their fields properly before sowing by using laser land leveling technology. He stated that leveling the land ensures uniform water distribution, reduces water and fertilizer usage by 15 to 20 percent, and enhances per-acre yield. Dr. Naveed Afzal explained that a smooth field prevents water logging, which otherwise increased the risk of crop diseases and reduces productivity. He further stated that loamy and fertile soils were ideal for cotton cultivation as they absorb water effectively and retain moisture for longer periods. In contrast, saline, sandy, and clayey soils were unsuitable for cotton farming. However, with expert guidance, successful cultivation on such lands can be achieved using ridge sowing techniques. He advised farmers to focus on modern agricultural practices in the initial stage of land preparation to ensure a healthier, disease-free, and more profitable cotton crop.

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 341 points

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025