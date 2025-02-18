Centre, KP differ over talks with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - The federal and the Khyber Pakhtunkhaw governments are in conflict on the issue of talks with the Afghanistan amid cross-border terrorism. The federal government agrees that talks are the only solution but insists that the centre alone can decide on foreign affairs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has recently announced plans to send a delegation of tribal elders to Afghanistan within two weeks for direct talks. Citing the federal government’s lack of progress in securing peace, Gandapur asserted that dialogue with Afghan authorities through tribal jirgas (assemblies) could yield solutions to cross-border militancy and other pressing issues.

This move, however, has reignited tensions between the provincial and federal governments, with the latter deeming such initiatives as unconstitutional, as foreign relations fall under the federal jurisdiction.

Recently, in a bid to address escalating tensions with Afghanistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan reiterated its commitment to a peaceful and stable neighbour while emphasizing that Afghan territory must not serve as a safe haven for terrorist groups such as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and DAESH.

Islamabad also urged the interim Afghan authorities to take concrete measures against terrorism, especially targeting groups listed under the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions regime.

The Foreign Office spokesperson highlighted that Afghanistan remains a key concern due to the presence of TTP militants operating from Afghan soil.

Diplomatic engagement with the Taliban-led interim government continues, as Pakistan stresses that the region’s long-term potential and bilateral cooperation will remain unfulfilled unless the terrorism issue is resolved. Islamabad maintains a dual approach - kinetic operations within its borders and diplomatic efforts with Kabul - to tackle terrorism. “Under the constitution, foreign affairs are the federal government’s domain,” Shafqat Ali Khan said.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated in recent months due to a spike in militant attacks in Pakistan, attributed to insurgents operating from Afghan territory.

The Taliban government denies these allegations, asserting that Afghan soil was not being used against any nation.

Tensions have also been fuelled by Pakistan’s deportation drive against illegal residents, disproportionately affecting Afghan nationals, with over 800,000 Afghans repatriated since November 2023.

Senior Pakistani diplomats said the provincial delegation must get approval from the federal government for any visit to Afghanistan for talks. “The provincial government cannot directly have talks with any foreign government. Without the federal government’s approval, nothing will be official,” said one diplomat.

While there is a consensus among diplomats that foreign affairs is the federal government’s domain, the KP government led by the opposition Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf continues to test the centre’s patience.