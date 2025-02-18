Congrats New Zealand

The tri-nation series has come to an end, with New Zealand emerging victorious after clinching the title with a comfortable five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Looking at the Men in Green’s performance throughout the series, there were noticeable ups and downs. After suffering a heavy 78-run defeat against New Zealand, Pakistan made a remarkable comeback in their second match, successfully chasing down a challenging target of 353 runs against South Africa. This victory secured Pakistan’s place in the final against New Zealand. Unfortunately, Pakistan fell short in the final, losing by five wickets.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, delivered a commendable performance throughout the series, with standout moments such as Glenn Phillips’ phenomenal unbeaten knock of 106 and O’Rourke’s four-wicket haul. Despite the loss, Pakistan’s overall performance in the series was impressive and deserves appreciation. The nation acknowledges the Men in Green’s efforts, and this tournament will surely be remembered for its thrilling moments.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat.