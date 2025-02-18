Court extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Monday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi till February 25, in a case pertaining to protest of November 26, at D-Chowk.

Duty Judge Additional District and Session Judge Afzal Majoka heard the case due to the leave of Judge Aamer Zia. Shams Kiani Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of Bushra Bibi. The court extended the pre-arrest bail of the accused and adjourned further hearing till February 25. Ramna Police Station had registered a case against Bushra Bibi.

Meanwhile, An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday acquitted the PML-N’s lawmaker Raja Khurram Nawaz and discharged him from terrorism cases. ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the cases against Raja Khurram Nawaz pertaining to judicial complex attack and protest at Faizabad on disqualification of PTI founder. Raja Khurram Nawaz appeared before the court along with his legal team. The court accepted his acquittal pleas and discharged him from the cases.

Later, the same court also discharged the MNA from a case registered by I-9 Police Station. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till February 27.

It may be mentioned here that the aforesaid case was registered in 2022 against the leadership of PTI.