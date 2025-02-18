Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Court grants police one more day custody of MPA

February 18, 2025
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the physical remand of PTI’s MPA Ali Shah in a terrorism case registered by Secretariat Police Station.  ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein the accused was presented before the court after ending of his two day physical custody.  At the outset of hearing, the public prosecutor informed the court that the police have recovered pistol and bullet magazine from the accused and they need further remand to recover vehicle.     However, defence lawyer Sardar Masroof Khan Advocate opposed the request of further remand and said that there was no progress in investigation from prosecution side. After hearing arguments, the court granted the police further one day custody of the accused and adjourned the case.

