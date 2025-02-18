Current PTI leadership not interested in Imran release, claims Fawad

Gujar khan - Former federal minister and ex-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has accused the current of being “planted” and of lacking genuine interest in securing the release of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference at his ancestral home in Ladhar village, Dina tehsil, on Monday, Fawad claimed that the present , allegedly backed by the establishment, has no intention of freeing Imran Khan from jail.

The former information and broadcasting minister criticized the for its failure to advocate effectively for Imran Khan’s release. “The release of Imran is not in the interest of the current , the government, or the establishment,” he alleged.

Fawad further claimed that opposition parties were prepared to form a grand alliance but viewed engaging with the current as “dangerous.” He said, “Earlier, we doubted the capacity of the current , but it is now clear they are planted by the establishment and will never allow Imran Khan to be freed.”

Fawad also discussed his recent meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, revealing that PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja had proposed formation of constitutional benches under the 26th Amendment on behalf of the party. However, Fawad criticized Raja for not proposing further modifications after the benches were constituted. He lambasted the for abruptly deciding to negotiate with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) without consulting key allies like Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Maulana Fazl. “Opposition parties are wary of the current due to its lack of seriousness and stature. Political battles cannot be fought without unity,” he asserted, adding that Imran Khan’s incarceration would persist unless the old reunites and takes decisive action.

Fawad also launched a scathing attack on PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja, Raoof Hassan, and Sheikh Waqas, accusing them of having no sympathy for Imran Khan or the party’s cause. He claimed that Raja, who previously represented former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case, is primarily focused on financial gains as a corporate lawyer. Fawad further alleged that millions in PTI funding were mismanaged by Raja and Waqas, who head the party’s legal and media teams, respectively, and demanded transparency regarding the use of these funds. “They should come out clean,” he said.

The former PTI member revealed that he is facing 48 cases in Punjab and has been on the Exit Control List (ECL) for the past two and a half years, while no cases have been registered against the current . He argued that this disparity proves the current leadership’s ties to the establishment and the government, accusing them of making no genuine efforts to alleviate Imran Khan’s plight. Fawad vowed to expose these alleged connections.

Fawad also disclosed that he has reconnected with sidelined members of the old to form the ‘Imran Khan Release Committee,’ which will focus solely on securing the former premier’s freedom. He said that decisions about their future with the party would be made only after Imran Khan’s release.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s recent letters to Army Chief General Asim Munir, Fawad defended the former premier’s actions, stating that a politician’s role is to present his narrative to the public. He emphasized that Pakistan’s ongoing economic and political crises stem from the failure to find a political solution for Imran Khan over the past three years. Fawad suggested that the only way to resolve the country’s crises is to release Imran Khan and set a timeline for the next general elections in consultation with him.