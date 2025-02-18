DC reviews e-tendering process of LDP

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza reviewed the ongoing e-tendering process under the Lahore Development Program at Town Hall on Monday. MCL Chief Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Planning accompanied the DC. DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency in the e-tendering process.

He met with contractors to discuss the developmental works in detail and instructed them to ensure the quality and timely completion of construction projects. He stated that for crucial projects like the Lahore Development Plan, there would be no compromise on transparency, quality, and timely completion. The administration is continuously striving for the successful completion of these important projects, he added.