Tuesday, February 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC reviews e-tendering process of LDP

Staff Reporter
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza reviewed the ongoing e-tendering process under the Lahore Development Program at Town Hall on Monday. MCL Chief Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Finance and Planning accompanied the DC. DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency in the e-tendering process.

He met with contractors to discuss the developmental works in detail and instructed them to ensure the quality and timely completion of construction projects. He stated that for crucial projects like the Lahore Development Plan, there would be no compromise on transparency, quality, and timely completion. The administration is continuously striving for the successful completion of these important projects, he added.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1739862984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025