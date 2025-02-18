Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Din Polo win Diamond Paints Polo Cup opener

Din Polo win Diamond Paints Polo Cup opener
Our Staff Reporter
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Diamond Paints Polo Cup, sponsored by Pro Health, commenced at the Lahore Garrison Polo Ground, featuring an intense opening match where Din Polo outclassed Diamond Paints with a 7-5 victory. A lively crowd, including families and polo enthusiasts, gathered to witness the thrilling contest. The event was also attended by Maj (R) Babar Mehboob Awan, Secretary of the club, along with other dignitaries. Din Polo dominated the match with Raja Jalal Arsalan scoring three goals, Farhad Muhammad Sheikh netting two, and Sheikh Muhammad Raffy and Mian Abbas Mukhtar contributing one goal each. For Diamond Paints, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed showcased a strong performance with four goals, while Raja Temur Nadeem added one to the tally.

Our Staff Reporter

