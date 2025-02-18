District South, Bahria Club win Kashmir Day Rangers Cup Basketball boys, girls events

LAHORE - The Kashmir Day Rangers Cup Basketball Tournament concluded successfully with District South clinching the boys’ title and Bahria Club securing victory in the girls’ event.

The final ceremony, conducted in a military-style format, was graced by Lt Col Amanullah Faiz as the chief guest. Other notable attendees included Asad Shakir, military and civil officers, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, Sheikh Aqil Ahmed, Kaleem Awan, Sheikh Shakeel, Haider Khan, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Rehmani, Dr Nighat Aqil, and Nasir Hussain Khan. The event also marked the fourth death anniversary of Abdul Nasir, a revered figure in basketball, with a special Quran recitation and prayers in his memory.

In the boys’ final, District South secured a 68-59 victory over Karachi Malir District. Nabeel Ahmed (20 points), Haris Shahid (18 points), and Moaz Ashraf (18 points) played a key role in their team’s triumph, while for the runners-up, Daniyal Khan Marwat (17 points), Abdullah Khan (15 points), and Hassan Ali (14 points) delivered strong performances.

In the girls’ final, Bahria Club edged past Dow Club with an 18-14 win. Dua Batool, Fiza Khan, Raheema Khan, Umaima Baig, and Hafsa Khan showcased remarkable skills, leading their team to victory.Technical officials for the matches included Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, Aamir Sharif, Zaeema Khatoon, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, and Naeem Ahmed.

Following the finals, players and organizers were awarded cash prizes, medals, and shields. DSR Muhammad Farooq Bhatti presented a cash reward of Rs 5,000 each to court staff members Muhammad Usman and Noor Samad Khan for their exceptional maintenance of the court. CEO of Qaumi Akhbar Group, Asad Shakir, was honored for his outstanding contributions to journalism.

Additionally, Barrister Ghulam Abbas Jamal Chaudhry, President of Karachi Basketball Association, presented the Shahida Parveen Kayani Award to Rangers officers and other dignitaries in recognition of their efforts in promoting sports and supporting the Kashmiri cause.