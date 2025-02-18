Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Earthquake tremors jolt Swat and surrounding areas
Web Desk
11:44 AM | February 18, 2025
Earthquake tremors were felt in Swat and nearby areas, triggering panic among residents who rushed out of their homes reciting prayers.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale with a depth of 166 kilometers. The epicenter was located in the border region of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

This comes just days after another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted Swat and nearby areas. That quake had a depth of 80 kilometers, with its epicenter in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

