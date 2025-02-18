Elon Musk's AI firm launches Grok 3 model, claims it outperforms rivals

Elon Musk’s AI company xAI has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence model, Grok 3, which the company says outperforms competitors like OpenAI and China’s DeepSeek in benchmarks for math, science, and coding.

During a live presentation with three xAI engineers on Monday, Musk said Grok 3 has over 10 times the computing power of its predecessor and completed pre-training in early January.

Grok 3 – taking its name from a science fiction novel by the late Robert Heinlein – is the smartest AI on Earth, said Musk, who also serves as a top ally of US President Donald Trump.

The company also announced Deep Search, a next-generation search engine designed to redefine online queries.

Grok 3 is available to premium X subscribers and can also be accessed through a separate subscription for its web and app versions, the xAI team said.

DeepSeek made a major splash in January, touting itself as a more cost-effective and powerful alternative to its competitors, and US companies have been eager to prove the Chinese developers wrong.