Tuesday, February 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Embankment constructed over Indus River inaugurated in Pano Aqil

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Sindh Planning and Development Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, MNA Numan Islam Sheikh, and Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kumail Hyder Shah jointly inaugurated the embankment constructed over the Indus River in the Katcha area of Pano Aqil here on Monday. During the inaugural ceremony, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that every year, when floods come, the people of this area face immense difficulties and suffer significant losses, affecting them greatly. To address this, an embankment has been constructed over the Indus River to protect the people during floods. The minister added that the residents of UCs Noraja, Panhwari, Suddoja, and Sangi were affected by the floods and will benefit from the construction of the embankment. He mentioned that several roads have been constructed, and efforts are being made to build more roads to provide facilities to the residents. The minister highlighted that the Pakistan People’s Party has always strived to provide facilities to the people of Sindh. He assured that the ongoing road construction projects in various areas will be completed soon. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also mentioned that Katcha area faces significant electricity issues, prompting the Pakistan People’s Party to launch solarise programme, which is currently underway. The programme aims to provide solar facilities to people of Katchi, enabling them to benefit from solar energy.

After ruining economy, PTI leaders fighting each other: CM Maryam

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025