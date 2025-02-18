Europe on Its Own?

Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defense, left European defense ministers in shock during a meeting in Brussels on February 12, 2025, as he unequivocally stated that European security is no longer a primary focus of the United States. Hegseth’s blunt remarks reinforced what had already been evident for years—Washington’s strategic priorities were shifting, and Europe could no longer rely on the U.S. to guarantee its security as it had during the Cold War and its aftermath. This shift, however, is not an abrupt departure but rather the culmination of a long-term recalibration of U.S. foreign policy that has been years in the making.

The realignment of U.S. strategic interests has been influenced by the rise of new threats, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Over the past two decades, China has emerged as a dominant global power, rapidly expanding its economic influence and military capabilities. Beijing’s assertiveness in the South China Sea, its modernization of the People’s Liberation Army, and its growing technological advancements have compelled the United States to refocus its military and diplomatic resources on countering China’s rise. This shift was first formally articulated during the Obama administration’s “Pivot to Asia” policy, which sought to strengthen U.S. alliances in the Indo-Pacific while reducing the overreliance on American military commitments in Europe. The Trump administration further accelerated this trend by questioning NATO’s value and advocating for a redistribution of responsibilities among allies. The Biden administration, despite its commitment to transatlantic ties, continued pressing European nations to increase their defense spending. Now, with Trump’s return to office in 2025, the de-prioritization of Europe appears to be taking full effect.

Europe’s military capacity has long been a point of contention. While the European Union collectively possesses substantial economic resources, its ability to independently secure the continent remains questionable. Despite NATO’s continued presence, European nations have underinvested in their own defense for decades, relying instead on American military power. Even though European NATO allies and EU member states outspend Russia by a factor of four on defense, the continent remains highly dependent on the United States for logistics, intelligence, and nuclear deterrence. The European Security and Defense Policy (ESDP), established in the late 1990s, aimed to provide the EU with autonomous military capabilities, but its effectiveness has been limited. Europe lacks a unified command structure, and individual nations often have conflicting strategic priorities. France and the United Kingdom, the two most militarily capable European nations, have led calls for a stronger continental defense posture, but progress has been slow. The reluctance of many European countries to meet NATO’s defense spending target of 2% of GDP has only reinforced Washington’s perception that Europe is not taking its security responsibilities seriously.

In light of these realities, Hegseth’s remarks in Brussels did not emerge in a vacuum. The belief that Europe is “freeloading” on American security commitments has been a persistent theme in the U.S. foreign policy discourse. The post-Cold War era saw NATO shifting from a collective defense organization to a collective security entity, engaging in conflicts outside Europe, such as in Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Libya. However, as America’s strategic focus turned toward the Indo-Pacific, maintaining extensive military commitments in Europe became increasingly difficult to justify. With China’s rise demanding greater attention and resources, the U.S. military presence in Europe has gradually diminished. The closure of American military bases across the continent and the withdrawal of troops underscored this shift, signaling that Europe must now take primary responsibility for its own security.

Domestic political and economic considerations within the United States have also played a significant role in this transformation. American public opinion has grown increasingly skeptical of the country’s role as the world’s security guarantor. The prolonged military engagements in Iraq and Afghanistan, coupled with mounting national debt, have led to a reassessment of foreign policy priorities. Successive administrations have faced growing pressure to prioritize domestic concerns over international commitments. Budgetary constraints have further driven the push to redistribute the burden of security among allies. With U.S. voters demanding a focus on economic stability, infrastructure, and social programs at home, policymakers have found it politically expedient to reduce defense expenditures abroad, particularly in regions where allies are perceived as capable of sharing the burden.

The Trump administration was instrumental in accelerating this shift. Trump’s “America First” doctrine questioned the foundational assumptions of U.S. alliances, arguing that NATO was an outdated and costly arrangement that unfairly benefited European nations. His administration repeatedly pressured NATO members to increase their contributions, warning that the United States could reconsider its commitments if European allies failed to meet their obligations. Trump’s rhetoric often strained relations with European leaders, who were deeply concerned about the potential unraveling of the transatlantic alliance. In the 2024 U.S. presidential election, many European Union leaders openly supported Kamala Harris, hoping to prevent Trump’s return to power. However, with his re-election in 2024, Trump is now poised to take a more confrontational approach toward the EU, reinforcing his stance that Europe must assume greater responsibility for its security.

As the United States pivots away from Europe, the implications for transatlantic security are profound. European nations now face an urgent need to reassess their defense strategies and invest in autonomous security structures. The concept of European strategic autonomy, long championed by French President Emmanuel Macron, is gaining renewed momentum. Efforts to enhance Europe’s defense capabilities are underway, with discussions about a more integrated EU defense framework gaining traction. Recent reports indicate that Britain and France have been engaging in clandestine talks about deploying troops to Ukraine for post-war security, highlighting a growing recognition of Europe’s need to act independently of U.S. support.

Despite these developments, significant challenges remain. Europe’s fragmented defense landscape, political divisions, and the continued reliance on NATO’s infrastructure make the prospect of full strategic autonomy difficult to achieve in the short term. Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding U.S. policy shifts with each administration complicates long-term planning for European security. While some nations, such as Poland and the Baltic states, advocate for stronger NATO commitments, others, like France and Germany, push for a more independent European defense identity. This divergence in strategic outlooks could hinder the continent’s ability to develop a cohesive security framework.

The slow but steady recalibration of U.S. foreign policy underscores a fundamental reality: the era of unquestioned American commitment to European security is over. While NATO is unlikely to dissolve overnight, its role will inevitably evolve as Europe assumes greater responsibility for its defense. The United States, now preoccupied with countering China and addressing domestic challenges, has made it clear that it expects its allies to step up. The transatlantic alliance must adapt to these new realities, forging a partnership based on shared responsibilities and mutual interests. As Europe navigates this transition, its ability to rise to the challenge will shape the future of global security in the years to come.

M A Hossain

The writer is a political and defense analyst based in Bangladesh. He can be reached at writetomahossain@gmail.com