Exchange Deal and Faces

The Gaza ceasefire deal was reached under conditions set by both sides. One striking aspect of this exchange was the stark difference in the physical condition of Palestinian prisoners compared to their Israeli counterparts. Following Islamic law and the laws of war, Hamas reportedly treated Israeli captives with dignity, while Palestinian prisoners returned from Israeli jails bore clear signs of mistreatment. This disparity highlights the harsh reality of Israeli repression and raises serious concerns about the treatment of Palestinian detainees.

Hamas released Israeli prisoners with formality and protocol, arranging a separate ceremony and publicly displaying images and videos of the captives’ release. In contrast, the condition of Palestinian prisoners revealed prolonged suffering, reflecting Israel’s disregard for the principles of humane treatment in captivity.

The history of Israeli policies toward Palestinian prisoners is well documented, and the latest exchange deal has once again exposed these stark differences. Under the laws of war, captives must be held safely without mistreatment. However, Israeli policies appear to contradict these principles, with reports of Palestinian prisoners enduring prolonged hunger and deprivation, while Israeli captives appeared well-fed and healthy.

These images, widely shared on social media, have provided the world with a clear view of how both sides have treated their prisoners. The question remains: will the international community take notice of these violations and hold Israel accountable?

SADAM BALOCH,

Ghotki.