Farooq Sattar urges action against dumpers causing road accidents

Senior MQM-P leader Dr. Farooq Sattar has called on the government and law enforcement agencies to take strict action against dumpers, citing their role in frequent road accidents in Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Sattar urged citizens to seek justice through proper legal channels. He emphasized that addressing the dangers posed by dumpers and trucks during the day is the responsibility of the government, administration, and law enforcement agencies.

“Immediate action is needed in accident-prone areas, and victims and their families must receive justice,” he stressed, calling for accountability.

Sattar also proposed the formation of an independent commission to investigate these accidents, cautioning against giving them an ethnic angle.

Sharjeel Memon echoed concerns over rising fatal traffic incidents, stating that all stakeholders agree these tragedies should not be politicized.

“This meeting sends a clear message that we stand united as Pakistanis,” Memon affirmed, urging against using road accidents for political or ethnic agendas.

He added that efforts are underway to address the issue and maintain peace in the city.

He also confirmed the arrest of the tanker driver responsible for a recent accident, along with 15 individuals involved in rioting and arson.