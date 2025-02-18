Tuesday, February 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Federal ombudsman Sukkur to hold open court in Jacobabad today

NEWS WIRE
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR -  Federal Ombudsman Sukkur, Mian Abdul Khaliq, will hold an open court at the District Council Hall in Jacobabad today (Tuesday, February 18, 2025), at 9:00am. According to an announcement here on Monday, all consumers had been advised to bring their written complaints regarding electricity issues, alongwith three copies of the application. One copy would be submitted to the federal ombudsman, one to SEPCO/SSGC, and one for personal records. Representatives from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and other representatives from federal government departments would also be present. This open court aims to address public grievances and provide relief to consumers facing electricity-related issues.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025