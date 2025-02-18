Federal ombudsman Sukkur to hold open court in Jacobabad today

SUKKUR - Federal Ombudsman Sukkur, Mian Abdul Khaliq, will hold an open court at the District Council Hall in Jacobabad today (Tuesday, February 18, 2025), at 9:00am. According to an announcement here on Monday, all consumers had been advised to bring their written complaints regarding electricity issues, alongwith three copies of the application. One copy would be submitted to the federal ombudsman, one to SEPCO/SSGC, and one for personal records. Representatives from Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and other representatives from federal government departments would also be present. This open court aims to address public grievances and provide relief to consumers facing electricity-related issues.