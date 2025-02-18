‘Feeling better, no pain’, Rauf ready for Champions Trophy

LAHORE - Pakistan’s express pacer Haris Rauf has assured fans and team management of his full fitness ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin on Wednesday in Pakistan and the UAE.

After a recent injury scare during the tri-nation series against New Zealand and South Africa, Rauf made a strong return to Pakistan’s practice session in Karachi, where he resumed bowling at full throttle. Addressing the media on the sidelines of the session, the right-arm speedster exuded confidence about his match readiness but left the final call on his participation in Pakistan’s opening match against New Zealand to the team management.

“I am feeling much better now. I have practiced for two days and bowled today,” Rauf said. “Personally, I am satisfied with my fitness and not experiencing any pain, but the final decision on whether I play against New Zealand rests with the management.”

Speaking about Pakistan’s bowling attack, Rauf dismissed concerns about the team’s spin options, emphasizing that the squad is not solely reliant on a specialist spinner.“Our bowling unit is not limited to just one front-line spinner. We also have Khushdil Shah and Agha Salman, who can contribute depending on the match conditions,” he added. Pakistan is expected to field a pace-heavy attack, with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Rauf leading the fast-bowling charge, complemented by spin options based on pitch and opposition.

For context, Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during Pakistan’s opening match of the tri-series against New Zealand. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), prioritizing his fitness for the Champions Trophy, temporarily replaced him with left-arm pacer Akif Javed for the remainder of the tri-series.“The replacement was only for the tri-nation ODI series, as Haris Rauf is expected to regain full fitness and be available for selection in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” the PCB had stated at the time.

Since then, Rauf has undergone rehabilitation and fitness training, gradually returning to bowling at full intensity. During Pakistan’s latest training session in Karachi, he bowled alongside Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain, reaffirming his match fitness and readiness for the mega event.