Tuesday, February 18, 2025
FIA arrests former ASF official in visa fraud case

Staff Reporter
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone arrested a man involved in human smuggling during a raid in Shahdara, Lahore. A spokesperson for the FIA said that the accused has been identified as Gulfam. He served as a carpool employee in the ASF (Airport Security Force). He was found involved in visa fraud, deceiving innocent citizens, said the spokesperson. The accused swindled Rs 4 million each from two citizens by promising employment in Bosnia.  The accused first sent the victims to Sharjah on visit visas. In collusion with other accomplices, the accused affixed fake Bosnia visas to the victims’ passports. The victims attempted to travel from Sharjah to Bosnia using these visas. Upon discovering the fake visas, the victims were deported from Sharjah. FIA Director Lahore Zone Sarfaraz Khan Virk said that the crackdown against elements involved in human trafficking is ongoing.

