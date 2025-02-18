FIA, Interpol arrest proclaimed offender in Croatia after 16 years

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in collaboration with Interpol, arrested a proclaimed offender, Iftikhar Ahmed, in Croatia after 16 years.

According to the FIA, Ahmed was wanted in connection with a 2008 dacoity case registered at the Agoki Police Station in Sialkot. Following his arrest, he was brought back to Islamabad Airport. The FIA had issued a Red Notice through Interpol’s National Central Bureau (NCB) to facilitate his capture.

Ahmed had been evading law enforcement agencies for over a decade but was finally apprehended due to close coordination between Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Croatia. An FIA spokesperson highlighted that advancements in modern technology have enabled Interpol’s NCB to maintain round-the-clock contact with global law enforcement agencies, enhancing international crime-fighting efforts.

Meanwhile, the FIA also arrested a human smuggler, Mubashir Enayat, in Faisalabad. The suspect had allegedly taken 4.7 million rupees from a citizen, promising him a job in Spain, but instead sent him to Senegal from Mauritania on a visit visa. The victim refused to board a boat to Europe.

The FIA recovered a mobile phone and other evidence from the suspect and is conducting raids to apprehend other members of the human smuggling network.

Additionally, seven Pakistani survivors of the recent Morocco boat tragedy have been repatriated. The survivors, hailing from Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujranwala, have safely returned to the country.