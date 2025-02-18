Tuesday, February 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Finance minister highlights economic reforms at AlUla Conference

Finance minister highlights economic reforms at AlUla Conference
Web Desk
9:52 AM | February 18, 2025
National

Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has stated that the government's careful fiscal management measures have put the economy on the right track.

Speaking at the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies in Saudi Arabia on Monday, Aurangzeb emphasized the government's commitment to tough but necessary policy decisions for long-term economic sustainability. The panel discussion was moderated by International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The finance minister outlined key focus areas, including taxation reforms, energy sector restructuring, and export promotion, which he described as critical for stabilizing and growing Pakistan’s economy.

Aurangzeb further stated that the government has transformed the country’s economic “DNA,” shifting towards an export-led growth model. He stressed that this strategic shift will not only strengthen Pakistan’s global economic position but also promote resilient and diversified growth.

After ruining economy, PTI leaders fighting each other: CM Maryam

Meanwhile, a nine-member delegation of World Bank Executive Directors is currently visiting Pakistan. The delegation, which oversees portfolios of various countries within the World Bank, will discuss economic development projects and investment opportunities in the country.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025