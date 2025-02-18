Finance minister highlights economic reforms at AlUla Conference

Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has stated that the government's careful fiscal management measures have put the economy on the right track.

Speaking at the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies in Saudi Arabia on Monday, Aurangzeb emphasized the government's commitment to tough but necessary policy decisions for long-term economic sustainability. The panel discussion was moderated by International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The finance minister outlined key focus areas, including taxation reforms, energy sector restructuring, and export promotion, which he described as critical for stabilizing and growing Pakistan’s economy.

Aurangzeb further stated that the government has transformed the country’s economic “DNA,” shifting towards an export-led growth model. He stressed that this strategic shift will not only strengthen Pakistan’s global economic position but also promote resilient and diversified growth.

Meanwhile, a nine-member delegation of World Bank Executive Directors is currently visiting Pakistan. The delegation, which oversees portfolios of various countries within the World Bank, will discuss economic development projects and investment opportunities in the country.