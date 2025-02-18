Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Governor Tessori seeks commission to probe rising accidents in Karachi

February 18, 2025
KARACHI  -  Amid rising number of traffic accidents and fatalities in Karachi, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has penned a letter to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah for prompt action. In his letter, Kmaran Tessori expressed concern over the reckless driving heavy traffic including dumpers, tanker, and water tanker drivers. He noted a noticeable increase in traffic violations and accidents in recent months. The Sindh governor has requested Murad Ali Shah for the formation of a high-level commission, led by the chief secretary, to investigate the causes of these accidents and identify the responsible parties.

Kamran Tessori further said that the public is currently experiencing significant anxiety and concerns over these incidents and that adopting a strong strategy to prevent such accidents in the future is imperative for ensuring public safety. It is to be noted that Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in traffic accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls. According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1,493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6,290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls. The traffic police said that most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers.

