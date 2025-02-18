Tuesday, February 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt unveils plan to modernize National Police Academy

Monitoring Report
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to upgrade the National Police Academy (NPA) to modern standards, aligning it with the Military Academy Kakul. The initiative aims to improve police training facilities and enhance law enforcement capabilities.   During his visit to the NPA, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting where he was briefed on the upgradation plan. He highlighted the importance of state-of-the-art facilities to provide officers with the highest level of professional training. The plan includes establishing an Elite Force Training School, Technical Training Centers, Indoor and Outdoor Firing Ranges, and a modernized Parade Ground.

Naqvi also directed the construction of residential blocks for under-training officers and the revision of the Master Plan.  The restructuring will be implemented in phases, with a focus on enhancing infrastructure and training modules. The goal is to transform the NPA into an internationally recognized institution for training both local and foreign officers.

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 341 points

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025