Govt unveils plan to modernize National Police Academy

ISLAMABAD - The government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to upgrade the National Police Academy (NPA) to modern standards, aligning it with the Military Academy Kakul. The initiative aims to improve police training facilities and enhance law enforcement capabilities. During his visit to the NPA, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting where he was briefed on the upgradation plan. He highlighted the importance of state-of-the-art facilities to provide officers with the highest level of professional training. The plan includes establishing an Elite Force Training School, Technical Training Centers, Indoor and Outdoor Firing Ranges, and a modernized Parade Ground.

Naqvi also directed the construction of residential blocks for under-training officers and the revision of the Master Plan. The restructuring will be implemented in phases, with a focus on enhancing infrastructure and training modules. The goal is to transform the NPA into an internationally recognized institution for training both local and foreign officers.