IHC quashes contempt notices against officials

ISLAMABAD - A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has quashed the contempt of court show-cause notices issued to Registrar Sardar Tahir Sabir and Deputy Registrar Security Muhammad Owaisul Hassan by Justice Babar Sattar.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, ruled that judges cannot initiate contempt proceedings against court officials if disciplinary action is an available alternative. It stated that in the absence of a judicial or administrative order, contempt proceedings cannot be instituted against the appellants. Justice Sattar had initiated contempt proceedings against the officials over their alleged failure to maintain order during the lawyers’ strike on May 9 last year. The case was based on a complaint by lawyer Naeem Bukhari, who accused the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) president of forcibly preventing lawyers from entering the premises. The focus of the proceedings later shifted to the registrar and deputy registrar for allegedly misleading the court. Both officials challenged the proceedings through intra-court appeals.

The appellants’ counsel argued that no contempt was committed, as there was no obstruction by the legal community in approaching the court. He maintained that any dereliction of duty should have been reported to the chief justice or the Administration Committee rather than leading to contempt proceedings. The IHC bench upheld this argument, stating that in cases of potential negligence, disciplinary action, rather than contempt proceedings, is the appropriate course. The court concluded that since there was no negligence by the officials in maintaining order on May 9, no contempt was established, and the proceedings were quashed.