Tuesday, February 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

India capital shaken by 4.0-magnitude quake

NEWS WIRE
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, International

NEW DELHI  -  India’s capital New Delhi was jolted awake Monday by powerful tremors from a magnitude 4.0 earthquake, with its epicentre on the edge of the sprawling megacity an hour before dawn. There were no immediate reports of major damage, but terrified residents rushed outside as buildings shook. The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow “safety precautions” and stay alert to “possible aftershocks”. “Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation,” Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025