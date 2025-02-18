Indian Jets

Whether Donald Trump’s offer to sell advanced fifth-generation F-35 fighters to India is just another instance of his characteristic bluster or a signal of a more concrete pro-India policy, it is a development Pakistan cannot afford to ignore. The Indian military stands at a critical juncture. Having long relied on Russian military supplies—including the majority of its fighter fleet, tank force, and artillery, with some acquisitions from France and Israel—India may now be looking to diversify its defence partnerships further.

Recently, India announced plans to procure two squadrons of advanced jets, positioning itself strategically in the region, particularly as China advances its fifth-generation fighter capabilities, with Pakistan also in its sights. If this deal materialises, it would tie India into a long-term contract with Lockheed Martin—the United States’ largest defence contractor—along with other key players in the military-industrial complex, such as Raytheon. This would cement a military relationship that could shape India’s defence trajectory for decades.

For Pakistan, such a development would be a game-changer. Without a fifth-generation fighter of its own, Pakistan risks losing the hard-fought parity it has achieved in fourth-generation aerial combat. While aircraft like the J-10C and JF-17 are valuable additions, they would be outmatched if India moves ahead with this level of technology. Even if India ultimately declines the F-35 offer due to restrictions on local manufacturing and technology transfer, its pursuit of advanced fighter aircraft is evident. Pakistan must recognise the urgency of keeping pace with its regional rival—no matter the cost.