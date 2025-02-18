Attaullah Tarar in Riyadh to attend Saudi Media Forum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has arrived in Riyadh to participate in the fourth edition of the Saudi Media Forum.

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Media Dr. Abdul Rahman received the Minister at the airport.

The three-day conference is being held in Riyadh from tomorrow (Wednesday).

After his arrival in Riyadh today, Attaullah Tarar said Saudi Arabia is a close friend of Pakistan and both the countries enjoy historic and cultural ties.

He commended the vision of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for development and prosperity.

He said Saudi Arabia's initiatives for economic development and business activities are commendable.

The Information Minister said Saudi Arabia is a key advocate for peace, prosperity, stability, and interfaith harmony.

He said the Saudi Media Forum is an important platform to benefit from Kigdom's media-related experiences and expertise.

It is pertinent to mention that leading media personalities from across the world and global figures are participating in the event.

The forum aims to promote cooperation in different media fields and discuss modern trends as well as to find ways for enhancing media production, digital journalism, and content creation.

Besides, new business models for digital transformation and financial stability in the digital age will be reviewed.

Strategies regarding fake news and the role of media institutions in restoring public trust will also be discussed at the forum.

Debates on important topics such as artificial intelligence, the future of journalism, media economics, digital systems, misinformation, the entertainment industry, and digital streaming will held at the forum.

Attaullah Tarar will also meet with important global personalities during the conference.