Ishaq Dar calls for united Muslim effort to support Palestine

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has urged Muslim nations to work collectively to protect Palestine’s interests.

Addressing the OIC group meeting at the ambassadorial level in New York, he highlighted the devastating impact of the Gaza war on the Palestinian people.

Dar emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy in maintaining the Gaza ceasefire and advancing its next phases. He also called for strong opposition to any proposals for the expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland.

“We must take concrete steps to secure a two-state solution,” he stressed.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir, Dar urged the international community to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to furthering the common objectives of the OIC at the UN and supporting peaceful conflict resolution in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia under the principles of the UN Charter.