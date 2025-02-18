Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Islamabad court hears petition against PM Shehbaz, Interior Minister Naqvi

Web Desk
3:28 PM | February 18, 2025
A district and sessions court in Islamabad heard a petition seeking the registration of a case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and others.

Presiding over the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka reviewed the petition filed under Section 22-A. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Secretariat Police Station requested more time to submit his report.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing until February 24.

The petitioner, Gul Khan, alleged that his son was murdered at D-Chowk on November 26 and is seeking an FIR against the prime minister, the interior minister, and other officials.

