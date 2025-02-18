Italian envoy, CJP discuss judicial cooperation, reforms

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Marilina Armellin met with Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi at the Supreme Court Building on Monday.

The Chief Justice briefed Ambassador Armellin on Pakistan’s constitutional framework, highlighting the trichotomy of power among the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary. He emphasized that the Judiciary’s mandate is to interpret the law, ensuring balance among these branches.

Both dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on judicial cooperation and the exchange of best practices. Ambassador Armellin noted similarities between the judicial systems of Italy and Pakistan, stressing the potential for learning through judicial education and exchange programs. Chief Justice Afridi welcomed the proposals, stating that such initiatives, facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, would enhance judicial practices and institutional understanding. The Chief Justice also introduced the “Commercial Litigation Corridor,” a reform initiative aimed at fast-tracking commercial and trade dispute resolution.

This framework will establish dedicated courts at the district level and dedicated benches at High Courts and the Supreme Court to ensure swift disposal of commercial cases. He underscored that the initiative would enhance contract enforcement and boost economic activity.

Ambassador Armellin praised the proposal, highlighting its potential to attract investment and strengthen the economy. The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, with both sides expressing readiness to enhance cooperation. Chief Justice Afridi reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to transparency in judicial reforms, while Ambassador Armellin emphasized Italy’s interest in strengthening ties, particularly through the Pakistani diaspora. As a gesture of goodwill, both exchanged souvenirs, symbolizing the strong bilateral relationship.