Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Jashn-e-Baharan festival preparations finalised

Monitoring Report
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD -   The capital city is gearing up for a vibrant celebration of Jashn-e-Baharan, with district administration officials finalising preparations for a three-day cultural extravaganza.  

According to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Memon led a comprehensive preparation meeting, bringing together representatives from various departments to ensure a seamless festival experience. The meeting covered critical aspects of the event, including entertainment programs, food stalls, and cultural showcases. “Providing entertainment opportunities to the public is our top priority,” DC Memon emphasised during the meeting. The festival is scheduled for February 25, 26, and 27, promising three days of cultural celebration and enjoyment. Key highlights of Jashn-e-Baharan include the participation of foreign company CEOs, Silver Circle involvement, and a comprehensive cultural representation of Pakistan. Local and international companies are set to participate, showcasing the festival’s diverse and inclusive nature.

Monitoring Report

