JI files petition on deaths by heavy traffic in Karachi

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami has filed petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking court order about monitoring of heavy traffic in Karachi. JI Karachi’s Ameer Munam Zafar, opposition leader in KMC Saifuddin Advocate and Muhammad Farooq MPA in their petition pleaded to the high court to bound the Sindh government, police department and the KMC to monitor heavy traffic in the metropolis. Sindh chief secretary, secretary transport and mass transit, and Sindh IGP have been made respondents in the petition. Usman Farooq Advocate pleaded that the negligence of authorities resulting in large number of deaths of citizens by heavy vehicles. Petitioners have requested for strict implementation on the notification about entry of the heavy traffic in city from 10:00 in night to 6:00 in the morning. “A permanent system should be devised for monitoring and management of the heavy traffic in city,” petition suggested. The KMC should be ordered to take steps for improvement and maintenance of the city’s roads. Petitioners requested that details of the use of funds allocated for carpeting of roads should be summoned and an audit of the funds spent on roads should be conducted. The petitioners also sought the court to fix compensation for the citizens died or injured in accidents. Petitioners pleaded for the court’s order to enforce the Amal Umer Act, adding that last year 773 citizens lost their lives and over 2,000 injured in road accidents in Karachi.