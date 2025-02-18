JUI-F, PTI-P agree to cooperate

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) leader Pervez Khattak yesterday agreed to enhance cooperation. In a meeting here at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence, they discussed the overall political situation. The meeting also included Liaqat Khattak, Maulana Asad Mehmood, and Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, focusing on current political issues. Pervez Khattak’s meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman is particularly noteworthy given his announcement to re-engage in active politics. On February 16, 2025, Khattak declared an end his political career.