Tuesday, February 18, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

JUI-F, PTI-P agree to cooperate

JUI-F, PTI-P agree to cooperate
Our Staff Reporter
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

ISLAMABAD  -  Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) leader Pervez Khattak yesterday agreed to enhance cooperation. In a meeting here at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence, they discussed the overall political situation. The meeting also included Liaqat Khattak, Maulana Asad Mehmood, and Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, focusing on current political issues. Pervez Khattak’s meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman is particularly noteworthy given his announcement to re-engage in active politics. On February 16, 2025, Khattak declared an end his political career.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1739770984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025