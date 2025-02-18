Karachi commissioner reviews progress on road repairs, beautification efforts

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi reviewed the progress of repairs and beautification work on the model roads of Karachi during a meeting held at his office on Monday. The meeting focused on measures to improve cleanliness, repair footpaths and roads, and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the model roads, as decided in a previous meeting chaired by him last month.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Korangi Masood Bhutto, DC East Abrar Jaffar (via video link), Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters Rabia Syed, Managing Director of SWMB Tariq Ali Nizamani, Town Administration South, and senior officials from KMC, KDA, and the Local Government Department. Discussions covered ongoing improvements to footpaths, road repairs, cleanliness efforts, and plantation activities. It was reported that the roads under review included Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Qaideen, Shahid-e-Millat Road, Abdullah Haroon Road, Korangi Road, Sher Shah Suri Road, II Chundrigar Road, and Burns Road.

AC Headquarters Rabia Syed presented a detailed report on the ongoing work and planning, supported by images and charts. The meeting decided to continue cleanliness efforts along these roads and instructed deputy commissioners to collaborate with the relevant departments to enhance cleaning systems, remove any obstacles, and ensure coordinated government efforts to improve the city and address civic issues effectively. The condition of Shahid-e-Millat Road was also reviewed. It was decided that improvements would be made to the footpaths and medians, with trees to be planted along both. The Chief Engineer of KMC and the DG of Parks were directed to take necessary action in this regard. Additionally, it was decided that deputy commissioners would seek support from the corporate sector and private companies for the beautification of areas in front of their offices. A meeting will be held with the concerned companies to ensure their involvement in making the areas surrounding their offices more beautiful and green.