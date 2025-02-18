Karachi sees alarming rise in respiratory diseases

KARACHI - Karachi is witnessing an alarming rise in the respiratory diseases, Sindh Health Department revealed. As per statistics released by the Sindh Health Department, there has been a dangerous surge in respiratory illnesses in the city, with 248 cases of various respiratory diseases reported up to February 13 this year. The highest number of cases—119 were of H1N1 influenza, reported in hospitals. The Health Department’s data indicates that 99 cases were found in private hospitals, and 20 cases were reported at Dow University Hospital. In addition, the department confirmed a total of 95 cases of Influenza A and B. Furthermore, there have been 8 cases of the coronavirus, 15 cases of Rhinovirus, and 2 cases of RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) reported. Health experts have advised citizens to use facemasks and wash their hands to avoid contraction of the influenza virus as it is easily transmissible from an infected person to others. Infected people have been recommended to stay home for at least 24 hours; limit contact with others; infected persons should avoid traveling. The Sindh Health Department has also suggested vaccination against influenza, describing it as the most important step for protection.