KP Food Dept finalises strategy to check prices during Ramazan

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has finalized a comprehensive strategy for the holy month of Ramadan to ensure the availability of essential food items, control prices, and curb the sale of substandard food products.

This initiative has been taken under the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru.

To effectively counter artificial inflation, hoarding, and the sale of low-quality food, the department has constituted special teams across the province. Speaking about the Ramadan strategy, Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru stated that the KP Food Safety & Halal Food Authority would conduct extensive inspections throughout Ramadan to guarantee the availability of safe and high-quality food for citizens.

The minister further highlighted that food authority teams will set up checkpoints at entry points to major cities, including Peshawar, to prevent the supply of substandard food items. Additionally, pre-Ramazan inspections will focus on raw materials for dairy-based products such as milkshakes, snacks, ice cream, and other food items to ensure compliance with health and safety standards.

Under the Ramazan and pre-Ramazan strategy, divisional deputy directors of the food department and district food controllers will oversee raids against hoarders, while strict monitoring of food availability and pricing in markets will continue throughout the holy month.

Warning food businesses involved in hoarding and food adulteration, Toru reaffirmed that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for artificial price hikes and the sale of substandard food. He also urged citizens to report any cases of hoarding or unsafe food practices to the food department so that swift action could be taken.

“The KP government will not compromise on public health. We will ensure the availability of quality food items at official rates throughout Ramadan,” the minister assured.