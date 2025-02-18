KP govt to allocate funds for Dera motorway

PESHAWAR - The KP government has decided to allocate funds for the Dera Ismail Khan-Peshawar Motorway in the upcoming fiscal year’s development program. According to Finance Adviser Muzammil Aslam, initial funding will be reserved for land acquisition, while various proposals for launching the project are under consideration.

An official said that Muzammil Aslam emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to funding the project.

He mentioned that talks are ongoing with international financial institutions and that a public-private partnership model is also being evaluated.

He further emphasized that the provincial government will use its own resources to initiate the project, boosting investor confidence.

Additionally, funds will be allocated in the Annual Development Programme for land acquisition in both Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan, paving the way for the motorway’s construction.