Kundi hosts moot to focus on religious leaders’ role in promoting peace

Peshawar - A conference on the “Unity of Ummah and Stability of Pakistan” was held on Monday at the Governor House, bringing together prominent religious scholars, leaders, and political figures.

The conference, hosted by Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, focused on the crucial role of religious leaders in promoting peace, unity, and stability within the province and across the country. Governor Kundi welcomed all the scholars and religious leaders in attendance, emphasizing their vital role in maintaining peace and stability in the province.

Governor Kundi remarked that significant efforts had already been made to improve the province’s law and order situation, and the involvement of religious leaders was crucial for further progress. He stressed that the conference provided a platform to discuss issues related to the province’s betterment and growth. He highlighted that peace was the foundation for development, and the province would not prosper unless peace prevailed.

The Governor made it clear that discussions on peace would not be limited to mere photo sessions. Participants discussed key issues affecting the region’s security, social harmony, and overall progress, emphasizing the importance of collaboration among all sects to ensure the nation’s prosperity and enduring peace.

Hosted by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on the directives of President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, the conference brought together leaders from various religious and political parties to discuss the critical role of unity in the country’s stability.

The conference addressed several key issues, including the contribution of religious scholars and representatives from all sects towards maintaining peace, addressing regional conflicts, and finding potential solutions to ongoing disputes. The participants unanimously pledged their commitment to eradicating terrorism and expressed their resolve to implement the “Message of Pakistan” initiative.

The speakers called on the government to collaborate with religious, political, and social leaders to create a comprehensive and inclusive policy to promote tolerance, peace, and brotherhood across all sects. It was stressed that laws upholding the dignity and sanctity of Islamic values and personalities should be fully enforced.

The conference also highlighted the need for decisive action against those propagating extremism, sectarianism, and hatred on social media.

A special committee, proposed under the leadership of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, would work alongside the government to resolve disputes, including conflicts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The participants of the conference strongly advocated for unity based on shared beliefs, particularly the oneness of God, the finality of the Prophethood, and the Quran and Sunnah. They emphasized that sectarian differences should remain within personal boundaries and should not be allowed to create division in the nation.

The conference also called for a unified stance on global issues like Palestine and Kashmir and expressed full support for the federal government’s position on the Gaza issue.

The importance of political stability, inter-sect harmony, and economic progress for Pakistan’s development was underscored, with religious leaders urged to use their platforms to foster peace and unity.

The conference concluded with a collective vow to work towards the stability of Pakistan, just as the different religious groups had united for the creation of the country.

In recognition of the sacrifices made for the defence and peace of the nation, the conference paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, police, and all law enforcement agencies, as well as the civilian martyrs.

Notable attendees included prominent scholars such as Allama Raghib Naeemi, Chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council of Pakistan; Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani; Hazrat Khawaja Najib Khan of Khanqah Sirajia Kundian; Allama Zia Ullah Shah Bukhari; Allama Jawad Naqvi; Allama Hisam Elahi Zaheer; Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish; Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani; Maulana Imran Bashir; Maulana Abdul Qadus; Maulana Hussain Ahmad; Haji Jalil Jan; Allama Yusuf Awan; Allama Hafiz Zubair; Allama Syed Akhtar Shah; Qari Hidayatullah Mirani; and other religious personalities.

Governor Kundi reiterated the importance of continued efforts towards maintaining peace and tackling challenges related to social media and security. He assured that the government would continue working tirelessly to foster a peaceful environment in the province and the nation at large. He also expressed his satisfaction with the positive proposals presented during the conference and promised to continue efforts in that direction. The Governor congratulated the attendees on their commitment to peace and vowed to keep striving for the country’s development and progress.