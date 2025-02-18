LDA seals 84 properties, demolishes several structures

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 84 properties besides demolishing several structures during its daily operation on illegal commercial buildings, unauthorized constructions, and encroachments. The LDA teams carried out actions in Wapda Town, Main Pine Avenue Road, and OPF Scheme, targeting unauthorized constructions. In Wapda Town, a building under construction on Plot No. 64H-1 was demolished due to violations of the approved building plan. Additionally, part of an illegal structure on Plot No. 9H-1 was also dismantled. Along Main Pine Avenue Road, illegal shutters of shops were removed. In the OPF Scheme, illegal shops and rooms under construction on Plot No. 32, Block D, were demolished. The crackdown extended to various areas, including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Model Town, Sabzazar, Main Jail Road, Gulshan Ravi, and Shad Bagh. LDA teams sealed 28 properties in Gulberg, Faisal Town, and Model Town, while 31 properties were sealed in Sabzazar. In Gulshan Ravi and Shahd Bagh, 25 properties were sealed, and multiple illegal encroachments along Main Jail Road were removed. The sealed properties included private schools, beauty salons, auto workshops, technical institutes, private universities, estate offices, grocery stores, food outlets, shops, offices, and more. Prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to these properties. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali. Meanwhile, The police has arrested three fake cops during a random searching at a checkpoint. According to the details, the personnel of Police Station Dhamyal Camp stopped the accused considering them suspicious on Monday. Instead of showing their identity, the accused started arguing with the police and pretended to be police officials. Police arrested all three accused who were identified as Nafees, Abdul Shakoor and Kashif. During the searching, fake uniforms, weapons, visiting cards and other items were recovered from the accused.

A police spokesman said that a case has been registered against the accused and an investigation has been initiated.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the accused would be challaned in court with solid evidence and will be punished.