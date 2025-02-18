Let Afghan Girls Learn

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 has led to a devastating erosion of women’s rights. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2023, Afghanistan ranks lowest in terms of gender equality. Afghan women and girls face systematic repression, including a ban on education, restrictions on movement and employment, suppression of their voices, worsening health conditions, and political marginalisation. The consequences of these policies are severe, not only for Afghan women but for the country’s future as a whole.

The Taliban have stripped women of their most fundamental right: education. Schools, colleges, and universities across the country have been shut down for female students, denying them the opportunity to learn, dream, and build careers. The exclusion of half the population from education has dire implications for Afghan society and its economic future.

In addition to barring education, the Taliban have severely restricted women’s freedom of movement. Women cannot leave their homes without a male guardian, and those who violate this rule face harsh punishment. Even taxi drivers have reportedly been warned against transporting unaccompanied women.

Employment opportunities for women have also been decimated. The Taliban have barred women from most jobs, leading to the closure of women-run beauty salons and the loss of an estimated 60,000 businesses. This exacerbates Afghanistan’s economic crisis, which was already dire. According to the International Labour Organization, female employment in Afghanistan fell by 25% in 2022. Many women, having lost their husbands and primary breadwinners to decades of conflict, now struggle to survive.

Women’s political representation has been completely erased. There is not a single woman in the Taliban’s cabinet, and female journalists have been systematically silenced. Around 80% of women journalists stopped working between August 2021 and August 2023, with those who remain forced to cover their faces in public. In 2023, the Taliban shut down Hamisha Bahar radio and television in Nangarhar province for running gender-mixed journalism classes. Women are also barred from protesting, and those who do risk torture, arrest, and enforced disappearance, according to Amnesty International.

The Taliban have enforced a draconian law under the banner of “promoting virtue and preventing vice,” further erasing women from public life. Women’s voices are banned from being heard in public, and even reciting poetry aloud is forbidden. This repression deepens poverty, as Afghan women struggle to support themselves and their families in a country where 85% of the population already lives below the poverty line.

The healthcare system in Afghanistan is collapsing, and women are suffering disproportionately. A lack of access to essential medical care has led to rising maternal mortality rates, with the UN estimating that every two hours, an Afghan woman dies during pregnancy or childbirth. The Taliban have also banned women from attending nursing courses and prohibited the use of contraceptives, further endangering their health.

Mental health issues among Afghan women have also surged. The trauma of Taliban rule, coupled with economic hardship and social isolation, has led to an increase in suicide rates. According to a 2023 report by The Washington Post, 80% of suicides in Afghanistan are carried out by women.

The international community, including the United Nations, has failed to effectively address these violations. Efforts to engage the Taliban diplomatically have yielded little progress. In 2024, the UN held a third round of talks in Doha with 30 countries to discuss human rights, particularly women’s rights in Afghanistan. However, the Taliban refused to participate, just as they had in previous rounds of negotiations.

The ongoing repression of Afghan women demands urgent global attention. The international community must intensify diplomatic efforts to pressure the Taliban into restoring basic rights, particularly access to education. Without sustained pressure and engagement, Afghan women will remain trapped in a cycle of oppression, deprived of their future and their fundamental freedoms.

Pashtana Murad

The writer is a student of Political Science.