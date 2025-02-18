Madrasa Registration Bill 2024: Ensuring transparency & accountability

The Madrasa Registration Bill 2024 introduces significant reforms aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and the mainstreaming of religious seminaries.

This initiative seeks to dispel misconceptions about madrasas while improving their national and global reputation. Through an inclusive approach, the government is engaging religious stakeholders to implement sustainable and widely accepted reforms.

Enhanced financial oversight and legal scrutiny will prevent the misuse of madrasas for illicit activities, addressing a key national security concern. Under state supervision, financial audits, curriculum reviews, and transparency measures are being enforced.

Aligned with FATF and GSP Plus standards, these reforms are expected to boost Pakistan’s international standing and contribute to economic stability. Integrating religious and modern education will equip students with skills necessary for national development.

Compliance with security regulations will safeguard madrasas from exploitation, while ongoing engagement with religious scholars ensures broader acceptance and sustainability of these measures.

The ban on extremist content aims to counter radicalization, sectarianism, and religious divides, fostering social harmony. Madrasas can register with either the Ministry of Education or the Ministry of Industries, creating a balanced governance structure.

Modern teacher training programs are generating new employment opportunities, benefiting both educators and students. Additionally, the introduction of technical and vocational training allows students to explore careers beyond traditional religious roles.

By incorporating contemporary curricula, madrasa students will gain access to higher education scholarships and government jobs, enhancing their competitiveness in both public and private sectors. Their inclusion in the national education and examination system further strengthens their prospects.

A balanced and comprehensive strategy is key to achieving lasting reforms and institutional stability.