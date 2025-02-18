Man throws acid on wife over domestic dispute

MULTAN - A man allegedly threw acid on his wife near Dolat Gate Imambargah, leaving her with facial and head burns, Rescue 1122 officials confirmed on Monday. Rescue 1122 control room received an emergency call reporting an acid attack. The caller stated that the suspect, identified as Nadir, threw acid on his wife, Fouzia, following a domestic dispute.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they provided first aid to the victim before transferring her to Nishtar Hospital. Police have been approached, and legal action was expected.

POLICE RESCUE ABDUCTEE SAFELY

Khan Garh police successfully rescued a kidnapped man within 24 hours using modern tracking technology. Police said here on Monday that the victim, Muhammad Adil,was abducted at gunpoint from his home by three suspects—Zahid, Abdul Jabbar, and Nadeem. His wife promptly reported the incident to the police, leading to an immediate investigation.Law enforcement tracked the location and safely recovered him from Muradabad .

Police concerned launched investigation.

Meanwhile, Alipur police booked Abdul Waheed for filing a false First Information Report (FIR) in an attempt to support his fabricated case.

Authorities revealed that earlier at least six similar incidents were reported across different police stations in the district.

DRUG PEDDLER KILLED IN ENCOUNTER

A notorious drug peddler was killed in a police encounter within the jurisdiction of Budhla Sunnat police station, Chak IT, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off,the team raided the location where accused Muhammad Ashraf alias Malangi and his accomplices had gathered to supply drugs.Police warned them to surrender but the suspects opened indiscriminate firing.In the exchange of gunfire, Malangi was killed, while others managed to escape.

Police recovered a significant quantity of drugs, a weapon, and a motorbike from the scene.

The accused was a habitual offender with a criminal history, wanted in over 36 cases related to drug trafficking,said police. A search operation was launched to apprehend the escaped criminals. Police registered a case and further investigation was underway.