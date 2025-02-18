Martyred Lance Naik Zakir Hayat buried with military honor

FAISALABAD - The funeral prayer of martyred Lance Naik Zakir Hayat was offered at Chak No. 130-GB, Satyana on Monday. Hundreds of people from different walks of life including military officers attended the prayer. According to the details, Lance Naik Zakir Hayat of the Pakistan Army was martyred in a terrorist attack in Makran on Saturday. He was buried with military honors in Baloch Wala. A well-dressed contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honor to the martyr.

The survivors of Martyre Zakir Hayat include his wife, a six-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son. He had joined the Pakistan Army 15 years ago.

MINORITY CARDS DISTRIBUTED

On the instructions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a distribution ceremony of Pakistan’s first “Chief Minister Minority Card” was held at the Municipal Corporation hall here on Monday.

In the first phase, cards were distributed among 25 men and women of Christian families belonging to district Faisalabad, while the cards would be distributed among 8,000 Christian families in the district. MPA Qudsia Batool and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Fazal Abbas distributed the cards.

MPA Qudsia Batool said that Rs. 10,500 will be given to minority card holders.

She said that the Punjab government attaches priority to protect the minority community and improve their living standard.

OFFICERS’ DELEGATION VISITS FDA CITY

A group of officers participating in the 52nd Common Training at Civil Service Academy, Lahore on a study tour visited FDA City Sargodha Road, here on Monday. The group of officers was headed by Additional Director Dr. Shabbir Akbar Zaidi and Qadir Nawaz Karr. Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry welcomed the officers and briefed them about the organizational structure, jurisdiction, budget, development activities, services provided and future proposed development projects of FDA.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ijaz Chatha, Chief Engineer Mehra Ayub, and other officers were present on the occasion.

The DG briefed the delegation about the details of FDA services including digitization of record, smart property cards, e-challan system, issuing various types of NOCs online including ownership certificates, helpline 1237, Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover project completed at a cost of Rs 1.36 billion and a state-of-the-art sports complex with funds of Rs 700 million, development of Central Park etc.

On this occasion, commemorative shields were also exchanged between Additional Director Syed Shabbir Akbar Zaidi and Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry.