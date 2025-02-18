Memon slams Punjab over Sehwan tragedy, Azma Bukhari strikes back

KARACHI - Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has accused the Punjab government of attempting to politicise the Sehwan accident. Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, he stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has ruled at the federal level more than any other party, and if roads remain incomplete, it is due to their incompetence. He criticised Punjab’s information minister for her remarks, saying that such statements will inevitably receive a response. He emphasised that Sindh will not spread falsehoods but will only present the truth.

Sharjeel Memon pointed out that Sindh is entitled to Rs180 billion, which could be used to improve road infrastructure, but these funds remain frozen in the Supreme Court. He stated that while all of Pakistan’s traffic uses Sindh’s roads, the province is burdened without receiving the necessary resources. Addressing road safety concerns, he asserted that road construction in Sehwan was the federal government’s responsibility and urged them to either fulfil this duty or officially hand it over to Sindh. In response, Punjab’s Information Minister Azma Bukhari hit back at Sharjeel Memon’s remarks, stating that Sindh’s leaders always take offense when confronted with the truth.

She accused them of habitually playing the provincialism card and highlighted that many major projects in Sindh are running with federal assistance. She claimed that Sindh’s politicians frequently resort to aggressive statements, and when Punjab responds, they become defensive. Azma Bukhari further criticised Sharjeel Memon for repeatedly bringing up the “uncle-niece” reference in political debates, calling it a political maneuver.

She asserted that while Punjab completed projects within a year, Sindh has been struggling with issues such as dysfunctional schools and inadequate transport for years. She challenged the Sindh government to compare its 16-year performance with Punjab’s progress under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership over just one year. She also took a jibe at Sindh’s governance, stating that a party that has failed to clean Karachi’s garbage in 16 years should not lecture others. Concluding her remarks, she invited Sharjeel Memon to visit Lahore if he ever wished to see clean streets and well-maintained infrastructure.