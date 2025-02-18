Minister announces Rs2.5m for organizers of Sibi Mela

Quetta - Balochistan’s Minister for Revenue, Mir Asim Kurd Gellu, on Monday announced a grant of Rs. 2.5 million for the organizers of the Sibi Mela, including students and band teams who presented various performances on behalf of the provincial government.

He made the announcement at the conclusion of the annual historic Sibi Mela, where he served as the chief guest.

On the occasion, Commissioner of Sibi Division Syed Zahid Shah, DG Livestock Dr. Shahzad Ahmed, DG Livestock Dr Samad Kharoti, Deputy Commissioner Jahanzeb Sheikh, SSP Dostain Dashti, Chairman of the District Council Sardarzada Mir Bijar Chakar Domki, Chairman of the Municipal Committee Sardar Muhammad Khan Khajak, ADC General Ali Asghar Magsi, Assistant Commissioner Mansoor Ali Shah, tribal and political leader Sardarzada Mir Hair Bayar Khan Domki, along with a large number of high-ranking officials and tribal elders, were present.

Addressing the ceremony’s conclusion, the Provincial Minister for Revenue said that the Sibi Mela is a symbol of livestock in Balochistan, and this historic fair has been passed down to us as a source of economic and cultural activity for the people. He expressed his happiness that the people of Balochistan have kept their thousands of years of historical heritage alive in the form of Sibi Mela.

He added that traditions like bravery, hospitality, and the sanctity of Balochistan’s tribes are renowned worldwide. The minister emphasized that the fair not only provides entertainment to the people of the region but also strengthens the local economy.

At the end of the ceremony, the Provincial Minister for Revenue thanked the organizers of the Sibi Mela for keeping the tradition of the fair and the culture of Balochistan alive through everyone’s joint efforts.

Commissioner of Sibi Division Syed Zahid Shah also announced cash prizes for the children who performed PT shows and for the girls who presented national songs.

Chairman of the District Council, Sardarzada Mir Bijar Chakar Domki, announced Rs1 million, which will be distributed among the wealthy.

Additionally, Commissioner Sibi announced a cash prize of Rs200,000 for the speakers.

Earlier, Chairman of the District Council, Sardarzada Mir Bijar Chakar Domki, welcomed all the guests.

Upon his arrival at the Sibi Mela, Commissioner Syed Zahid Shah dressed the Provincial Revenue Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gellu in a traditional turban.

During the event, a magnificent performance was held, featuring band performances, spear fighting, national songs, horse dances, regional dances, and a rum jhum show. The guests watched these performances with great enthusiasm.

At the end of the programme, souvenirs and shields were distributed among all the organizers and wealthy individuals by the special guest and high-ranking civil officials.