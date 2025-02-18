Tuesday, February 18, 2025
MoFA to brief delegates, students before foreign trainings

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 18, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) will provide pre-departure briefings to official delegates and students nominated for training programs in different countries.  In a recent circular, MoFA has directed all ministries, divisions, provincial governments, and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to ensure that all nominees attend the briefing before departure.  The modalities for these briefings are being finalized in consultation with the HEC and will be shared in due course, according to the document. The circular follows the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and has been issued for strict compliance by all relevant departments.

